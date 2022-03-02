Kim Tae-ri's agency has confirmed that the actress has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who is currently seen in the ongoing South Korean television series Twenty-Five Twenty-One, has been in self-quarantine. tvN representative stated, “We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule,” reports Soompi.

Kim Tae-ri Tests Positive For COVID-19

