Malegaon, February 7: A major accident was narrowly averted at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation on Saturday when a lift carrying several political leaders and journalists collapsed shortly after the mayoral elections. The incident occurred after Nasreen Bano Shaikh of the ISLAM Party was declared Mayor. Following the results, former MLA Asif Shaikh, several newly elected corporators, and media personnel entered the lift to descend from the sixth floor. Due to overcrowding, carrying nearly double its eight-person capacity, the lift’s cable snapped, causing it to plummet. The elevator reportedly got stuck between floors before crashing toward the ground level. Emergency teams and civic staff acted quickly, breaking down the doors to rescue those trapped. While some individuals sustained minor injuries, no fatalities were reported. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the maintenance and safety protocols of the municipal building’s infrastructure. Malegaon Mayor Election 2026: ISLAM Party Emerges Single Largest Force, Nasreen Khalid Shaikh Elected Mayor, Samajwadi Party’s Shan-E-Hind Nihal Ahmed Becomes Deputy Mayor.
Corporation Lift Collapses Following Mayor Elections
