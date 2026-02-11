Maharashtra: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Palghar School Following Technical Snag; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

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Palghar, February 11: A training helicopter safely executed an emergency landing at the Vidya Vaibhav High School ground in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon after developing a technical snag mid-flight. The aircraft, operated by a private aviation company, was en route from Mumbai's Juhu aerodrome to Surat with four individuals on board, including a senior pilot, a trainee, and an engineer. While over the Safale region, the pilot noticed a warning alert and opted for a precautionary landing. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following on-site repairs by the onboard engineer, the helicopter returned to Juhu. Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Microlight Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh Pond, Pilots Safe (Watch Videos).

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Palghar School

STORY | Helicopter makes emergency landing at Palghar school ground after technical snag; no injuries A chopper used for training made an emergency landing on a school ground in Maharashtra's Palghar district after developing a technical problem, officials said on Wednesday.… https://t.co/itlZriramV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026