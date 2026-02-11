Cricket

Live Score
RR vs LSG 64 T20 (N) Match
RR
VS
LSG
Toss won by RR and elected to Field
INDIA

Maharashtra: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Palghar School Following Technical Snag; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A training helicopter safely executed an emergency landing at the Vidya Vaibhav High School ground in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon after developing a technical snag mid-flight.

Published: Feb 11, 2026 01:39 PM IST
Maharashtra: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Palghar School Following Technical Snag; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

Palghar, February 11: A training helicopter safely executed an emergency landing at the Vidya Vaibhav High School ground in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon after developing a technical snag mid-flight. The aircraft, operated by a private aviation company, was en route from Mumbai's Juhu aerodrome to Surat with four individuals on board, including a senior pilot, a trainee, and an engineer. While over the Safale region, the pilot noticed a warning alert and opted for a precautionary landing. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following on-site repairs by the onboard engineer, the helicopter returned to Juhu. Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Microlight Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh Pond, Pilots Safe (Watch Videos).

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Palghar School

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Related Topics

Emergency Landing Helicopter Landing Maharashtra Palghar