The designer brand Beyond Closet posted a photo with Lee Jong Suk on Instagram and fans noticed that he was wearing a hat with The Golden Hour on it. This was the same hat IU wore during her shows in 2022, which was called The Golden Hour. While it's not big a deal and is quite subtle, it is no doubt a very sweet way for Jong Suk to show affection towards IU. IU and Lee Jong Suk Have Reportedly Been Dating for Four Months!

View Lee Jong Suk's With the Hat Here:

Actor Lee Jong Suk Is Spotted Supporting His Girlfriend IU In The Most Unexpected Wayhttps://t.co/DJpfqlc2w9 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)