League phase toppers Quetta Gladiators are facing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2025 Qualifier 1 match on Wednesday, May 21. The Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming viewing options in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sports Central YouTube has also been blocked by the Government of India, which used to provide free online streaming of PSL 2024-25 matches in India. So fans will have no live streaming or live telecast viewing options for the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match. Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United by Two Wickets in PSL 2025; Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz Hand Defending Champions Third Consecutive Defeat.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1:

𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋! 💥 QG lead 2-0 vs IU this season! Can IU break the streak? Winner grabs a DIRECT SPOT in the PSL Final! 🔥Who’s taking destiny? Watch all the drama unfold live in HD and without ads only on tapmad!#HBLPSLX | #FreeSeBehtarAdFree | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/tXLMT3EmJX — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 21, 2025

