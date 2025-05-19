Islamabad United will meet Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match on Monday, May 19. The Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming viewing options in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sports Central YouTube has also been blocked by the Government of India, which used to provide free online streaming of PSL 2024-25 matches in India. Kusal Mendis Reportedly Opts Out of PSL 2025, To Join Gujarat Titans At IPL 2025 Playoffs.

As the spotlight shines on Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, we unite beyond the boundary to raise awareness for breast cancer. Let’s stand together, support the cause, and celebrate the power of sport for good. 💗#HBLPSLX | #CatchEveryMatch | #FreeSeBehtarAdFree | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/jTRmXVm6Pi — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 19, 2025

