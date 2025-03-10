South Korean singer Choi Whee-sung aka Wheesung, has died on Monday (March 10). The singer, who was also referred to as Realslow, was found dead at his house in Seoul. Wheesung was just 43 at the time of his passing. His agency, Ostrich Entertainment confirmed the tragic news. According to the police, Wheesung was discovered collapsed at his residence in Gwangjin district in Seoul. In a statement, the police said, "So far, no signs of external intrusion or criminal intent have been confirmed. Whether there is a will and the specific circumstances of death are under investigation." Kim Sae Ron Found Dead at 24: South Korean Police Confirm ‘Bloodhounds’ Star’s Death As Suicide, Reveal No Note Found at Scene.

South Korean Singer Wheesung No More

