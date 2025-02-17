Kim Sae Ron is no more. The South Korean actress The South Korean actress was found dead in her apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. She was just 24 at the time of her passing. According to reports, a friend who came to meet her discovered her body and informed the police on Sunday (February 16, 2025). While the cause of her tragic passing initially remained a mystery and was under investigation by the authorities, on Monday (February 17), the police revealed that the cause of Kim Sae Ron's death was suicide, as reported by Korean media outlets. Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron Dies at 24; ‘The Neighbor’ Star Found Dead at Home, Suicide Suspected – Reports.

Kim Sae Ron’s Death Ruled As Suicide

The South Korean police investigating the matter said that the actress committed suicide and left no note behind before taking this drastic decision. According to news agency Yonhap, the police said, "We believe that the late Kim Sae Ron made an extreme choice and will handle it as death by suicide." According to the officials, their investigations didn't reveal anything unusual and also confirmed that no will was found at the scene, which could offer clues as to why the 24-year-old had to take the drastic step.

SK Police Confirm Kim Sae Ron Died by Suicide

Earlier, Soompi quoted a police source as saying, "There were no signs of crime, including break-in, and we are investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We kindly ask for consideration of the deceased and her bereaved family and that you refrain from speculating about the circumstances and manner of death. We ask you for your understanding that the police cannot confirm."

Kim Sae Ron’s IG Post

Kim Sae Ron, who is most famous for her roles in A Brand New Life, The Man from Nowhere and Bloodhounds, rose to fame at a very young age. According to reports, the former child actress was one of the youngest performers to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival for her in A Brand New Life.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

