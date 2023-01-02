BTS sensation Jungkook and singer IU are the only K-Pop artistes to be included in Rolling Stone magazine's curated list of '200 Greatest Singers of All Time'. Jung Kook is at 191st position, while IU is at 135th position. Lata Mangeshkar, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Included in Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Singers of All Time'.

#IU and #BTS's #Jungkook are the only K-Pop acts listed on Rolling Stone's 'Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time' https://t.co/FBtrKAgtLH — allkpop (@allkpop) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)