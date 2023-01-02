The late singing greats from South Asia, India's Lata Mangeshkar and Pakistan's Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, find themselves part of Rolling Stone's esteemed curation list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. While Khan finds a spot at 91st position, Lata Mangeshkar, sees herself as 84th position, even ahead of the likes of Taylor Swift, Elton John and Michael Jackson. Here's what her citation read - "The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of “the Melody Queen” is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 such songs, by some estimates." Google Year in Search 2022: From Lata Mangeshkar Passing to Russia Ukraine War, Top-10 Most-Searched News Events in India.

Check Out the Full List Here:

RANKING THE 200 GREATEST SINGERS OF ALL TIME 🎤https://t.co/IYXKLlgMds — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 1, 2023

