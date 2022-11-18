Omega X's legal battle against their company Spire Entertainment is still ongoing. Previously video evidence was posted by a fan, in which their CEO could be heard verbally abusing the group's leader Jaehan, who was not well and close to fainting. Now the members have alleged more abuse against her saying she would physically abuse them as well and force them to get drunk or threaten to kill them. OMEGA X To Press Charges Against Former CEO And Apply For Termination Of Contract.

View Tweet Here:

K-pop group OMEGA X comes forward with more alleged abuse they suffered from their CEO amidst legal battle with Spire Entertainment. The abuse includes the CEO forcing the group to get drunk, threatening to kill them, and many other accounts of both verbal and physical assault. pic.twitter.com/n7pwWzw7Ef — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2022

