A new OTT series starring reality TV stars Rajat Dalal, Asim Riaz, Rubina Dilaik, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and more will be launching shortly. The promotional event of the show has taken an untoward turn. A video has gone viral on social media where reality show stars Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz were getting into a physical fight while Shikhar Dhawan tried to stop them. The incident escalated when the argument between them soon got out of hand, and both started pushing each other. Former cricketer Dhawan, who was also around alongside Rubina Dilaik, intervened to stop the fight and calm down the tension. Rubina looked visibly disturbed from the incident. Below is the viral video of Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz's physical fight. Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Shubman Gill's Impact Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Says 'He Has Got A Great Present And Future For India.’

Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal's Physical Fight Stopped by Shikhar Dhawan

New Fitness Reality show: Amazon MX Player's Battleground. ☆Abhishek Malhan as Mentor for Delhi Dominators ☆ Rubina Dilaik - Mumbai Strikers ☆ Asim Riaz - UP Dabangs ☆ Rajat Dalal - Haryana Bulls Shikhar Dhawan is the Supermentor of the show.pic.twitter.com/q4BWDhQlpt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 29, 2025

