A few days ago, Kim Sae Ron shared an intimate close-up picture with Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram Stories. The photo instantly went viral, and fans began wondering about their relationship. Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medallist, earlier issued a statement denying the dating rumours. And now, Kim Sae Ron has broken her silence over the controversial photo. In an interaction with My Daily, she said, 'I really thought hard to myself and I feel that it would help me to be silent. I will not be making a statement and will no longer comment'. Kim Seo-Hyun's Agency Refutes Dating Rumours With Kim Sae-Ron as Photo Surfaces Online - Here's the Full Scoop on the Ongoing Speculation.

Kim Sae Ron Finally Releases Her Statement

