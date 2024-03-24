One snapshot has the power to spin an entirely new narrative, and even after its deletion, its repercussions can reverberate deeply. This was the case for South Korean actors Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. In the early hours of February 24, Kim Sae-ron shared an intimate selfie with Kim Soo-hyun, the heartthrob of the hit K-drama Queen Of Tears. Their cheeks gently pressed together in the photo, evoking a sense of closeness that ignited a flurry of emotions among fans. However, shortly after its appearance, the image vanished from Sae-ron's social media feed. Yet, the intrigue and speculation it sparked persisted as fans wondered about the nature of their relationship, highlighting the enduring impact of fleeting moments in the digital age. Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Releases Official Statement Regarding Intimate Picture With Kim Sae Ron, Denies Dating Rumour.

Amidst the swirl of rumours and speculation, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has stepped forward to address the situation with an official statement. They emphatically refute the dating rumours surrounding the actor, explaining that the photos in question were likely taken when both Kim Soo-Hyun and the other party, Kim Sae-Ron, belonged to the same agency in the past. The agency expresses uncertainty about the intentions behind Kim Sae-ron's actions and stresses the damaging impact of such unfounded rumours on Soo-hyun's reputation. They assert they will take legal action against malicious defamation or insults aimed at the actor. GOLD MEDALIST urges restraint from spreading baseless rumours or engaging in groundless speculation. Kim Soo Hyun in Talks To Star in a Comedy Series Amid Queen of Tears' Massive Success? Here's What We Know.

Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron's Deleted Picture

Kim Saeron now deleted igs surely attracted tons of comments on her last post. Not sure why she did that on #QueenOfTearsEp5 night 🤔#KimSooHyun pic.twitter.com/sBgK9slclp — Kworld-fan (@KworldFan) March 23, 2024

After removing the photo, Kim Sae-Ron remained quiet on social media, refraining from further updates. She had been represented by Gold Medalist from 2020 to 2022 until she decided to terminate her contract after a regrettable drunk-driving incident in 2022.