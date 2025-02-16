South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron, aged 24, was found dead at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16, according to police reports. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of her death, which is suspected to be suicide, with further details still undisclosed. Kim, who made her acting debut in 2009 at the age of 9, gained widespread recognition for her roles in The Man from Nowhere (2010) and The Neighbor (2012). Her career faced a significant setback in 2022 following a drunk driving incident, which led to a hiatus from her professional work. South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’.

Kim Sae-Ron No More

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

