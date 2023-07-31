NewJeans has become the fastest Korean act to pass 2 billion streams on Spotify and they have achieved this in less than a year. Congratulations to the the group! NewJeans also released the Coca Cola Zero campaign song "Zero" and became the new ambassadors for the brand.

View NewJeans Update:

NewJeans becomes the fastest Korean act to surpass 2 BILLION streams on Spotify, doing so in less than a year. pic.twitter.com/4TZX8xav0K — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

