The K-pop world is abuzz as NewJeans officially changes its name to NJZ amid a heated legal battle with former managing label ADOR, under Hybe. The five-member South Korean girl group shared the news during an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia and exciting updates about their upcoming performances. NJZ is set to headline 2025 ComplexCon Hong Kong from 21 to 23 March. Fans can expect the group to unveil a brand-new song on the festival’s final day. Additionally, members will take the stage individually, delivering solo performances throughout the event. This marks NJZ’s first major event since the group terminated its contracts with ADOR on November 28. NewJeans Announces Departure From ADOR at Emergency Press Conference; Agency Says Agreement Is in ‘Full Effect’.

NewJeans Becomes NJZ Amid ADOR Legal Feud, to Perform at 2025 ComplexCon Hong Kong

