Parasyte: The Grey, a spine-chilling K-drama, is set to release soon on OTT platforms. It adapts Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parasyte manga. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, it introduces fresh characters and a unique storyline. The series follows Jeong Su-in, played by Jeon So-nee, living with a mysterious parasite, while Seol Kang-woo, portrayed by Koo Kyo-hwan, searches for his missing sister. Premiering on Netflix from April 5, 2024, it promises a new twist on the Parasyte universe. Parasyte The Grey OTT Release: Here's How To Watch Koo Kyo-hwan and Jeon So-nee's Netflix Series.

Watch Parasyte The Grey Trailer

