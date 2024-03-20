Get ready for a thrilling sci-fi horror adventure! The official trailer for Netflix's upcoming series Parasyte: The Grey has been released and looks fantastic. Based on the acclaimed manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, the show dives into a world where humanity faces a terrifying new threat: parasitic lifeforms. These alien creatures infiltrate human bodies, taking control and gaining power. But the fight isn't over. A group of determined humans refuses to go down without a fight. They'll wage war against these monstrous parasites in a desperate struggle for survival. The show stars Koo Kyo-hwan and Jeon So-nee in key roles. Have a look! BTS’ V Shines in ‘FRI(END)S’ Live Performance for Cartier As He Sings His Chart-Topping Hit at Their Seoul Store (Watch Video).

Watch Parasyte - The Grey Trailer:

