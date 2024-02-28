Parasyte: The Grey, prepare for the upcoming release of another sci-fi Korean series starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Jeon So-nee, scheduled to debut on April 5. Set in a dystopian world, the series follows a committed group of individuals who join forces to confront the growing menace of mysterious parasitic life forms that feed on human hosts, relentlessly striving to increase their control. This brave alliance embarks on a relentless crusade against the encroaching evil, willing to risk everything to safeguard humanity from the insidious forces bent on domination. Shogun: Here’s How To Watch Hiroyuki Sanada's Historical Japanese Series Based on James Clavell’s 1975 Novel.

Parasyte The Grey Streaming Date and Time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)