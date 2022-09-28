Seulgi's teaser photos for 28 Reasons are out and she looks stunning as she posed in multiple different backgrounds. The album definitely has a heavy feel to it and the teasers fit perfectly for the tone of the album as they seem quite dark. A mood sampler was also released on September 25, the end of which contained a text about Good and Evil. Red Velvet's Seulgi Is Both Snow White And Evil Queen In Striking New Teasers.

