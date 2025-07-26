Legendary first-generation K-Pop group Shinhwa’s vocalist Lee Min Woo has announced his marriage! He becomes the fourth member of the six-member group to get married, following Eric Mun, Jun Jin, and Andy Lee. Taking to his Instagram handle on July 25, the K-Pop idol revealed his marriage through a long handwritten letter, where he reflected on his personal challenges and family. He shared that after reconnecting with someone he had known for a few years, they decided to spend the rest of their lives together. He concluded his note by assuring fans that he will continue to entertain them as an artist, and both his family and fans will remain pillars of his strength. No specific details regarding the marriage were disclosed in the note. Singer Ailee Marries Single’s Inferno’s Choi Si Hun in Dreamy Wedding Ceremony in Seoul; See Photos From Their Special Day.

Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo Announces Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민우 (@mstyle79)

