K-pop soloist HyunA has apologised to fans after collapsing on stage during her performance at the Waterbomb Festival in Macau. The 33-year-old singer fainted while performing her hit song Bubble Pop on Sunday, with videos showing dancers rushing to her aid before she was carried off by security. Her sudden collapse has raised concerns about her health, especially after she recently revealed losing 10 kilograms in just 30 days. Following the incident, HyunA took to social media to express her regret for alarming fans, writing that she is recovering and will take better care of her health. Fans have since flooded her posts with messages of love and concern, wishing the K-pop star a speedy recovery. HyunA’s Agency AT AREA Threatens Legal Action on Defamatory Comments Following Pre-Wedding Photoshoot; Issue Statement.

HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance – Watch Video

HyunA Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

