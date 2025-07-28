K- Pop icon G-Dragon is currently busy with his 2025 Übermensch World Tour. The legendary BIGBANG leader and musical maestro lit up Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with his Übermensch tour concert on July 19 and 20. The show also had a very special guest in attendance—2NE1 member Sandara Park, aka Dara, who was spotted enjoying the concert. GD and Dara, both former YG Entertainment artistes, share a very close bond and are rumoured to be in a relationship. While there have been multiple instances of other artistes teasing them, the idols themselves have never confirmed this and have consistently maintained that they are just good friends. On July 28, Dara took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her time at the Übermensch tour in Kuala Lumpur. However, what really caught everyone’s attention were the first two photos showing Dara and G-Dragon sharing a cute moment together. In the pictures, Dara is seen playfully holding a G-Dragon light stick while standing beside him, as GD appears to be searching for something on her cap. Fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable interaction and flooded the comments with “Daragon” (the popular ship name for the duo) to show their excitement. A user wrote, "Waaah, died in 50 languages." Another wrote, "Daragon forever." Is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Dating TWICE’s Sana? King of K-Pop’s Agency Responds to Viral Romance Rumours.

Sandara Park Drops Pictures With G-Dragon From Übermensch World Tour 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

‘Daragon’ Fans Rejoice With Heartfelt Comments on Sandara Park’s Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

