The 10th anniversary of the drama Reply 1997 is coming up and Seo In Guk was asked if he still keeps in touch with the cast. To which he replied that he does and also hinted at some exciting news. Although he was unsure whether he could talk about it, he said that the cast of the drama might come together before the end of December and film something for its 10th anniversary. From The Bride of Habaek To Reply 1997; Here Are 8 Sultry Kissing Scenes That Drip With Chemistry Between the Actors.

View Tweet Here:

#SeoInGuk hints that the cast of 'Reply 1997' plan to 'film something' for the drama's 10th anniversaryhttps://t.co/Mjvu1cpH4E — allkpop (@allkpop) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)