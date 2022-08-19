Kissing scenes are kind of an important part of movies or tv shows especially between the couples. It shows the chemistry between actors and how well they are able to pull it off even if they're not dating in real life. So check out 8 very memorable kissing scenes , the kind you can only see in k-dramas. From It’s Okay To Not Be Okay to Our Blues; Here Are 7 K-Dramas That Push the Boundaries of Taboo Topics in South Korea.

View Videos Here:

Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: Which K-Drama Has Memorable Steamy Kiss Scenes?https://t.co/7BrltfYmp6 pic.twitter.com/QeeZuLbbk0 — Soompi (@soompi) August 19, 2022

