Lee Sang Yeob delighted fans with a recent Instagram post, sharing enchanting wedding photos with his non-celebrity partner, celebrating their cherished love. After a short courtship, the actor and TV personality tied the knot surrounded by loved ones. Celebrity chef Lee Yeon Bok took to Instagram on March 25 to extend his congratulations. The newlyweds radiated joy, dressed elegantly as they stood together, beaming brightly for the camera. Check out the pics below! While You Were Sleeping Fame Lee Sang Yeob to Get Married in March 2024, Actor’s Agency Confirms.

Lee Sang Yeob's Wedding Photo Reveals His Non-Celebrity Partner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

Lee Sang Yeob Shares His Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 헤리티크뉴욕 HERITIQUE NewYork (@heritiqueny)

Lee Yeon Bok Wishes The Duo On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이연복 (@fuxtom)

