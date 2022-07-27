Yoo Sun opens up about her love for the k-drama Eve where she stars as Han So-ra the villain, and the daughter of a powerful politician who is desperate for the attention and love of her husband. She also mentions how it was the hardest role she had to play and how her character's life affected her as well.

View More Here:

#YooSun Talks About Portraying A Villain In “#Eve,” Having To Constantly Scream During Filming, And Morehttps://t.co/fkgHmkZZeJ pic.twitter.com/HYyr4en9gp — Soompi (@soompi) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)