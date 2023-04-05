Genie, Earth is a fantasy rom-com action drama that depicts the story of a former prosecutor Oh Gyu Tae, who accidentally gains supernatural powers from from extraterrestrial substances. Jung Eun Ji has been offered to play the role of Yoo Ye Joo, and Lee Sang Yeob the role of Gyu Tae. Chaos Ensues After Actor Lee Sang Yeob Posts A Photo Of A Man That Strongly Resembles BTS' Jin.

