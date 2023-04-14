Aria is one of the five members of the girl group X:IN. The Kerala-born Gauthami, who later took Aria as the stage name, has become the second K-pop artiste from India after Sriya Lenka from BLACKSWAN. The 20-year-old made her debut with X:IN’s first album titled “Keeping The Fire”. The music video released on April 11 and it also features other members of this K-pop group including Roa, Chi.U, E.Sha and Nova. BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s New Album ‘Down to Earth’ To Drop on April 25 at This Time! Check Out the Stills Shared by the K-Pop Star.

X:IN Member Aria

Watch The Video Of The Song “Keeping The Fire” Below:

