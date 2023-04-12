The long wait to know about Taeyang’s solo comeback has finally come to an end! The member of the boy band BIGBANG announced that his new album “Down to Earth” will be dropped online on April 25 at 6pm KST, which is 2:30pm IST. The K-pop star dropped new stills of his upcoming solo EP. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BIGBANG’s Taeyang To Collaborate for an Album – Reports.

TAEYANG EP ALBUM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__)

Post By The Black Label

