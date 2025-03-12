Odia actor and politician Anubhav Mohanty and his fiance Jagruti Shukla. The couple who often made headlines over their rumoured relationship, got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on March 8 before finally taking it a step forward and getting married on March 11. Photos and videos from their intimate ceremony have surfaced online. Anubhav Mohanty was previously married to actress Varsha Priyadarshini in 2014. The duo separated in 2023. Few days back, the biography of Anubhav Mohanty was released, which was co-authored by his ex-wife. ‘Style’ Actor Sahil Khan Marries Milena Alexandra at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Shares Photos From His Lavish Wedding on Valentine’s Day 2025 (View Post).

Anubhav Mohanty Marries Fiancee Jagruti Shukla

