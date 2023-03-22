The Orissa High Court dismissed petition filed by actress Varsha Priyadarshini with an aim to stop husband Anubhav Mohanty from posting negative remarks about her on social media. For the unaware, Anubhav and his wife have been embroiled in an ugly marital dispute since long time which has seen multiple FIRs from both sides. Odia Actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty's Wife Varsha Priyadarshini Files a Domestic Violence Case Against Him.

Orissa HC Rejects Varsha Priyadarshini's Plea:

