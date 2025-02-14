Sahil Khan, actor and popular fitness influencer known for his performance in the movie Style (2001), has finally tied the knot! The actor got married to Milena Alexandra on February 9, 2025. On the occasion of Valentine's Day today (February 14), Sahil took to his Instagram handle to share a romantic post for his wife and inform his fans and followers about this new phase in his life. Sahil reportedly got engaged to Milena in Russia and their marriage was already registered on paper. In another post, the actor revealed that his grand wedding ceremony took place at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Actress Mawra Hocane Ties the Knot With Pakistani Actor Ameer Gilani, Shares Romantic Pics of Their Nikah.

Sahil Khan Ties the Knot With Milena Alexandra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Khan (@sahilkhan)

Sahil Khan’s Wedding Venue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Khan (@sahilkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)