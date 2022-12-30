Kamila Valieva shook the Russian Figure Skating stage as the Olympian recreated Jenna Ortega's iconic dance from Wednesday. Taking the center stage dressed up in a similar outfit to Ortega from the show, she shakes a leg with similar moves while the tune of "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps played in the background. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega's Dance Sequence Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Her, Call the Scene Their Favourite of "The Addams Family" Spinoff!

Check Out the Tweet:

Olympian Kamila Valieva recreated Jenna Ortega's viral dance from Netflix's 'Wednesday' while competing in the Russian Figure Skating Championships. https://t.co/xYWQiTWw5A — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)