Jenna Ortega's Wednesday has won the hearts of many. The dark and gothic portrayal of this iconic character from The Addams Family quickly became an overnight success as Ortega shined playing this character. However, one scene that seems to have resonated with the fans more than anything, was a dance scene of Wednesday that was choreographed by Ortega herself and paid homage to an old scene from the history of The Addams Family. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Wednesday Review: Jenna Ortega is Darkly Engaging In Tim Burton’s Ghoulish and Successful Recreation of ‘The Addams Family’ Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Slayed It!

jenna doing 60s wednesday dance. this is one of my fav scenes she slayed pic.twitter.com/ydzIBR8hgg — ❛ sora🏹 (@robinsinterest) November 26, 2022

Amazing!

i cant even find the words to express how amazing this is #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/eKnG7aS02y — martina latina (@yredfield_rb) November 23, 2022

The Brilliance!

True Masterpiece!

I don’t care what anyone says wednesday's dance scene is honestly the best thing to exist. a true masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/gwUoAziceu — kathi⁷ (@kathixger) November 25, 2022

The Best Thing to Exist!

Wednesday's dance scene is honestly the best thing to exist like I'm obsessed pic.twitter.com/Q9IJ5xynCZ — Rachael ミ☆ (@Gagasfilm) November 24, 2022

