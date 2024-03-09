The extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, were nothing short of spectacular. Celebrities from around the world graced the couple's pre-wedding ceremony. Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya also joined the festivities. On the other hand, internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, also attended the festivities with his close friend Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. On March 9, the internet star took to his Instagram stories to drop the pre-wedding snap. In one of the pictures, the Bigg Boss 17 participant strikes his signature pose with director Atlee. Sharing the picture, Orry wrote, "My favourite." Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Orry Joins Them (Watch Video).

Orry With Atlee at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash:

Orry on his Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

