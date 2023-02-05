Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) where she joined Pedro Pascal. The clip showing the actress poking fun at younger generations’ online habits has gone viral. She says, ‘He’s daddy. I’m mommy. No crumbs left.’ It is reference to the fan-edits of Pascal that went viral on TikTok. Aubrey Plaza Locks Lips With Chloe Fineman in This SNL Promo Video – WATCH.

Sarah Paulson On SNL With Pedro Pascal

“He’s daddy, I’m mommy, and we’re all a happy family.” pic.twitter.com/8OojoikwfJ

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2023

The Sketch

this is a fancam assembly pic.twitter.com/l3M0Kgm4wz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)