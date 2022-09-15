It's safe to say that many were not amused by Jimmy Kimmel when he chose to lay down on the floor during Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech at the Emmy's. In a bit that's been wildly criticised now, winner Sheryl Lee Ralph has chimed in on the situation as well saying she was "absolutely confused" by it and confronted Kimmel later on as well. Emmys 2022: Netizens Slam Jimmy Kimmel for His 'Dead Body' Antics on Stage During Quinta Brunson's Victory Speech (View Tweets).

Check Out the Tweet:

Sheryl Lee Ralph confronted Jimmy Kimmel after his Quinta Brunson Emmys bit: “I was absolutely confused. I didn't know what was going on. But I was like, 'I wish that man would just get up off the ground.' Ooh, the disrespect. I told him, too, to his face. He understood.” pic.twitter.com/T1Xixt2IP1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)