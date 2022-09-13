Quinta Brunson's win for Abbott Elementary at Emmys 2022 is witnessing a debate on Twitter, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel. Well, it so happened that when Brunson was giving her victory speech onstage Kimmel was lying at her feet. FYI, it was Will Arnett who dragged Kimmel's 'dead body' across the stage to present the award to Brunson. However, Jimmy remained lying on floor even after Quinta said, "Jimmy, wake up. I won." Check out how netizens are reacting to this below. Emmys 2022 Winners: Euphoria, Ted Lasso, Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Score Big at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List of Winners.

'Asshole'

'Metaphor'

If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is. — Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) September 13, 2022

'Dead'

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

'Not Funny'

Y'all now realizing #JimmyKimmel is not funny? Quinta is a multi-talented, extremely creative artist, creator of one of the funniest shows on tv. She isn't a nepo baby or comes from money, she worked her way to the top. He just couldn't let her have her moment, could he? SMH pic.twitter.com/ua9DFaUnX7 — 🌺 Caira Martinez 🌺 (@CairaLovesOL) September 13, 2022

'Unfunny'

Imagine being a WOC winning your first #Emmy and having to give your acceptance speech standing over a mediocre white man #JimmyKimmel who refused to leave the stage bcuz an unfunny joke is more important than a Black Woman being praised. #cringe #Emmys2022 #AbbottElementary — NILAJA FÉMI (@NILAJA_FEMI) September 13, 2022

Here's The Video - Watch:

