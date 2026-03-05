Tamil superstar and politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, drawing massive attention online as the appearance comes amid the actor’s ongoing marital dispute. The reception was hosted by producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and his wife Meenakshi Suresh for their son, and was attended by several prominent names from the Tamil film industry. However, Vijay and Trisha arriving together quickly became the biggest talking point on social media. The appearance comes days after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in a family court in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district, accusing the actor of an alleged extramarital relationship with an actress and claiming mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. She has also sought dissolution of the marriage, permanent alimony and the right to reside in their matrimonial home. The case is expected to be heard on April 10. Thalapathy Vijay Shares FIRST Message Amid Divorce Row With Sangeetha Sornalingam, Says ‘Victory Is Certain’ (View Post).

Vijay Appears With Trisha Amid Wife Sangeetha’s Divorce Petition

TVK chief Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception together in Chennai this evening, days after reports of a divorce plea by Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam entered the public domain. pic.twitter.com/MZaRZWTeVz — Vasudha Venugopal (@Vasudha156) March 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Vasudha Venugopal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

