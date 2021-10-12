The Haasan sisters have always managed to set major sibling goals. Be it any occasion, the two lovely sisters come together and have a great time and even share pictures on social media. Akshara Haasan has turned a year older on October 12 and on this special occasion her sister Shruti Haasan (whom the former calls as Akka) has posted the sweetest birthday wish. Shruti’s post for her ‘sunshine’, ‘diamond’, ‘darling’ baby sister Akshara is a must see.

Shruti Haasan’s Birthday Post For Akshara Haasan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)