The much-awaited Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, arrived in theatres on Thursday (August 14). The film marks the Tamil superstar's first collaboration with the acclaimed director and also celebrates his 50th year in cinema. The movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. The actress was stopped by a security guard at the entrance of a theatre and had to actually convince him that she was indeed part of the film. In a video going viral online, Shruti Haasan could be seen getting stopped by a security guard at the Vettri Theatres in Chennai as she arrived to watch Coolie FDFS. The short clip shows her friends’ car being checked by the security guard. But the actress' response caught everyone's attention. Shruti also burst into laughter and politely requested the guard in Tamil, saying, "Naan padatil irunga anna, please vidanga. Naan padam heroine, sir!" (I'm in the movie, brother; please allow me. I am the movie's heroine, sir.) ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vettri Theatres Reshares Viral Video of ‘Over-Performing’ Guard Stopping Shruti Haasan at ‘Coolie’ FDFS

My man Raayal over performed his duty 🫡 😆 Hilarious moment 😝 Thanks for being with us @shrutihaasan mam … Hope you enjoyed the show !!!#CoolieFDFS in #Vettri Video credits - Yungraja pic.twitter.com/l0NRkrE6XU — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) August 15, 2025

