Rajinikanth's latest outing Coolie continues its dominating run at the box office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film opened big with INR 151 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film globally. As per a report in Sacnilk, the film, which earned INR 65 crore in India on Day 1, added another INR 54.75 crore on its second day. This takes Coolie’s domestic collections to INR 119.75 crore. The report also mentioned the worldwide collection of the Tamil film after completing two days, revealing that the Rajinikanth-starrer had collected INR 103.25 crore overseas. This means the total worldwide gross of Coolie now stands at INR 245 crore. The star-studded cast of Coolie also includes Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Coolie’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)