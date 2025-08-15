The much-anticipated film Coolie starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth released in the theatres on Thursday (August 14). The movie, directed by LCU fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, opened to mixed reviews. The ensemble cast also includes Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir in key roles. Despite the star-studded cast, the movie failed to satisfy cinegoers who obviously had high expectations from the film. Speaking about its box office performance, Coolie has taken the world by storm. According to an update shared by the makers, the movie has collected INR 151 crore at the worldwide box office. Not just that, the numbers also mark the highest-ever Day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film, beating Thalapathy Vijay's 2023 film Leo (148.5 crore), also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Coolie’ Worldwide Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

