The nation can’t help but keep showering their love for south superstar Allu Arjun. He has made Bollywood film fanatic gaga with his stint in Pushpa and now, he has another announcement to make. Allu Arjun recently achieved a following of 7 million on social media and now, he has a music video in store for his fans. He took to social media to tweet: So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one ️ Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow @CocaCola_Ind Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Strikes ‘Thaggede Le’ Pose with New York’s Mayor Eric Adams (View Pics).

Take a look:

So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one ❤️ Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow @CocaCola_Indhttps://t.co/BT5If0dKAG — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

Checkout his video below:

