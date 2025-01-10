Allu Arjun’s recent visit to Mumbai has sparked curiosity among fans, leaving them wondering if a new project is in the works for the Tollywood superstar. The actor, who is basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule was spotted outside renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu on the evening of January 9. Dressed in an all-black casual outfit, Allu Arjun was photographed sitting inside his car. While the purpose of his visit remains under wraps, the sighting has undoubtedly fueled speculation and excitement among fans. Do you think there could be a potential collaboration between Allu Arjun and SLB? ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule Reloaded’ Version Release Date Pushed: Allu Arjun’s Movie to Now Hit Theatres on THIS Date!

