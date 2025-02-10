Speculation about a collaboration between Allu Arjun and Jawan director Atlee has been circulating for quite some time. While no official confirmation has been made, fresh rumours have reignited excitement, suggesting that the duo is set to team up for a project backed by Sun Pictures. Adding to the buzz, reports also claim that the production house is considering Sai Abhyankkar as the music composer for the film. If these reports turn out to be true, it would undoubtedly be a thrilling announcement for fans and movie enthusiasts alike. ‘A6’: Atlee Confirms ‘Bang-On’ Collaboration With Salman Khan for His Sixth Directorial Venture, Says ‘It Will Be the Proudest Film for Our Country’ (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun To Collaborate With Director Atlee?

Exclusive - #SaiAbhyankkar is likely to score music for Allu Arjun & Atlee movie. pic.twitter.com/lKjUAS85hF — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 10, 2025

