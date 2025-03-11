Actress Amala Paul has treated fans to some heartwarming moments from her family getaway. The Level Cross actress spent a peaceful ‘Weekend in Auroville’ with her husband, Jagat Desai, and their little one, Ilai. Taking to Instagram, Amala shared glimpses of their retreat, capturing the essence of their serene and love-filled break. In the photos, Amala exudes happiness as she enjoys the tranquil surroundings, bonding with her baby boy and Jagat. From strolling through lush green landscapes to soaking in Auroville’s peaceful vibe, the family seemed to have relished every moment. ‘Two Legends in One Frame’: Amala Paul Snaps Epic Selfie With Mohanlal and Mammootty at the 2024 Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards (See Pic).

Amala Paul’s ‘Weekend in Auroville’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

