The 16th Asian Film Awards have announced their nominations, and Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan I and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR have grabbed nominations for themselves when it comes to Indian films. While South Korea's Decision to Leave leads with 10 nominations, Ponniyin Selvan I gets six nominations including Best Picture and RRR gets two nominations (Best Visual Effects and Best Sound). Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022: Basil Joseph Wins Best Director Trophy for Minnal Murali.

Check Out the Nominations Here:

30 films from 22 regions and countries have been shortlisted to compete for 16 awards at the 16th Asian Film Awards. Line up includes: Decision to Leave - 10 nominations Drive My Car - 8 nominations Ponniyin Selvan: I - 6 nominations and more... Stay tuned for more news! pic.twitter.com/tOmzK7AOe1 — Asian Film Awards Academy (@AsianFilmAwards) January 6, 2023

